Woman found dead after fire guts northeast Las Vegas home

Fire crews rushed to the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue at about 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Officials investigate a fatal fire on Yellowstone Avenue, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A woman was found dead after a fire ripped through a northeast Las Vegas home on Monday, fire officials said.

Clark County Fire Department crews rushed to the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, at about 12:35 p.m., to find the front of a mobile home engulfed in flames.

“The determination as to what caused the fire is still under investigation,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan.

Although the cause was still being investigated, there was nothing about the blaze to suggest foul play.

“It’s not suspicious at all,” Heenan said.

A man who lived at the house had escaped with only minor smoke inhalation, Heenan said.

The woman’s body was found in a front bedroom. Her name and age hadn’t yet been released Monday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.