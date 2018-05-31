Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday night after she was struck by a vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was struck by a vehicle on Lake Mead Boulevard near Jones Boulevard on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 9:40 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard near Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the woman was crossing Lake Mead west of Jones when she was struck by a Nissan. She was not using a marked crosswalk.

The woman was hospitalized with several broken bones but is expected to survive, Gordon said. The driver of the Nissan returned to the scene and cooperated with police. The investigation is ongoing.

Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV