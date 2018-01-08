Local Las Vegas

Woman hurt after car crashes into central Las Vegas store

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2018 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2018 - 7:19 pm

A woman suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a vehicle drove into a central valley convenience store.

The vehicle hit a section of the 7-Eleven convenience store at 4325 Sahara Ave., near Arville Street, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the scene just before 4:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The crash caused a video poker machine to fall on a woman, leaving her with minor injuries and possibly a broken leg, Rogers said.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

