Woman in wheelchair killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police investigate a crash that left a wheelchair-bound woman dead on Decatur Boulevard in the central valley Friday, April 12, 2019. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a wheelchair-bound woman dead in the central valley Friday night.

At around 7:35 p.m., a motorcyclist traveling south on Decatur Boulevard struck a woman in a wheelchair who was in the roadway, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. William Steinmetz.

Both the 51-year-old motorcyclist and the wheelchair-bound woman, who was in her mid-60s, were taken to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

The motorcyclist had no life-threatening injuries, police said. Northbound and southbound Decatur will be shut down for a few more hours between Tropicana and Harmon avenues while police investigate, police said.

There was no indication of any impairment, Steinmetz said Friday night.

