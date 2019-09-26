Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday on Sahara Avenue.
Police said the woman, identified as 56-year-old Christina Gates, was killed Wednesday morning after an Audi A3 crossed over a median and crashed into her Hyundai Elantra head-on at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court.
Gates died at the scene, police said.
The Audi’s driver, 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries. She was hospitalized and later charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and driving with a license that had been revoked due to a previous DUI, court records show.
Gonzalez has a prior DUI arrest from 2016, according to court records. She pleaded no contest to the charge.
