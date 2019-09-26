Woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday on Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday.

Police said the woman, identified as 56-year-old Christina Gates, was killed Wednesday morning after an Audi A3 crossed over a median and crashed into her Hyundai Elantra head-on at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court.

Gates died at the scene, police said.

The Audi’s driver, 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez, suffered minor injuries. She was hospitalized and later charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and driving with a license that had been revoked due to a previous DUI, court records show.

Gonzalez has a prior DUI arrest from 2016, according to court records. She pleaded no contest to the charge.

