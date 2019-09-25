1 dead in suspected DUI crash in central Las Vegas

One person died in the crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court.

A person is dead after an apparent DUI crash Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 10:35 a.m. to the crash at Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court, west of Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said in an email Wednesday morning.

According to a Twitter post from the Metro traffic bureau, a driver suspected of impairment crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, killing the other driver.

Another driver suspected of impairment crosses the center line and hits a car head on killing an innocent driver at Sahara and El Camino. COME ON LAS VEGAS! #helpushelpyou #stopdui #WEcanpreventthis pic.twitter.com/cCB00L6Etv — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 25, 2019

As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of traffic were blocked while police were investigating.

Metro spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said about 4:30 p.m. that further information on the crash was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.