Woman run over during central Las Vegas carjacking

Las Vegas police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s car and ran her over early Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected carjacking that took place Wednesday morning in the central valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman told police that she started the vehicle in her driveway on the 2000 block of Michael Way, near Lake Mead Boulevard, and then left it running when she went back inside the house to grab something, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

When she walked back outside she found a man sitting inside her vehicle. She tried to make him get out, but the man ran over her leg and fled northbound on Michael Way, Gordon said.

The woman was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The stolen vehicle and the the suspect are still at large.

Michael Way just north of Lake Mead Boulevard