Woman struck by car in central Las Vegas, police say
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young said the woman was hit near Tropicana and Eastern avenues around 8:40 p.m.
Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the central valley on Monday night.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young said the woman was hit near Tropicana and Eastern avenues around 8:40 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, he said.
Young said police determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
