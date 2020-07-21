Woman struck by car in central Las Vegas, police say

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young said the woman was hit near Tropicana and Eastern avenues around 8:40 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the central valley on Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young said the woman was hit near Tropicana and Eastern avenues around 8:40 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, he said.

Young said police determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

