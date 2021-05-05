93°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman struck, killed after lying down in street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 5:26 am
 
Updated May 5, 2021 - 2:38 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who lay down in a central Las Vegas roadway was struck by two vehicles and killed Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said the woman, a transient in her 30s, lay down in the left southbound travel lane of Valley View Boulevard at Viking Road at 9:58 p.m. One driver headed south on Valley View was able to avoid striking the woman, but two other southbound vehicles then struck her. None of the drivers was impaired.

“Emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to the University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased despite all resuscitative efforts,” police said.

Police are holding off on calling the death a traffic-related fatality unless the Clark County coroner’s office determines the death was an accident. That investigation is ongoing.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

