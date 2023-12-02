57°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 10:17 am
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 3:12 pm
Police investigate a fatal crash at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in east Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in east Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 52-year-old woman trying to cross Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue in east Las Vegas was struck and killed early Saturday.

At 5:14 a.m., the woman was walking south on Desert Inn outside a marked crosswalk when the driver of a 2024 Toyota Camry, headed east in the middle travel lane, collided with her, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, a Las Vegas resident whose identity was being withheld until family members are contacted, failed to yield the right of way to the car and died from her injuries at the scene, police reported.

The driver of the Camry remained until police arrived and showed no signs of impairment, based on the release.

Her death was the 141st traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction so far this year, according to police.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

