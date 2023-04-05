49°F
Local Las Vegas

Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 8:40 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman who died after she fell out of a pickup truck that police said kept driving in northwest Las Vegas on Friday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ariel Jacqueline Davidson, 31.

Davidson, of Las Vegas, had been a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was driving north on Saylor Way near Glen Eagles Lane, southeast of Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

“The right rear passenger of the Toyota Tacoma opened the vehicle door and for an unknown reason exited the vehicle while it was still in motion,” Metro said, referring to the victim.

The Tacoma “briefly stopped and then continued” north on Saylor Way, police said. Two people who had also been in the Tacoma returned to the scene.

Metro’s collision investigation section was investigating.

Davidson’s death is the 28th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

