Worker at Las Vegas Raiders stadium rescued after medical episode

The Clark County Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded to the construction site shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday and later transported the man to University Medical Center.

The construction site for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A construction worker at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium site was hospitalized Tuesday morning after experiencing medical issues, Clark County fire officials said.

Rescuers were called to the construction site just after 6 a.m., said Jeff Buchanan, deputy chief for the Clark County Fire Department. A worker at the site was lowered to safety by fire crews and taken to University Medical Center, he said.

The rescue was carried out by the Clark County Fire Department’s technical rescue team, which was recently reinstated, Buchanan said. The team handles difficult rescue operations, he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.