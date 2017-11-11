ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Wounded veterans, others cycle for a cause in Las Vegas ride

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2017 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2017 - 4:09 pm

Cyclists participate in the 2017 Project Hero Honor Ride Las Vegas, which included 19-mile, 41-mile and 62-mile bike rides that started Saturday morning at the Clark County Government Center.

The Project Hero Honor Rides are noncompetitive cycling events held throughout the U.S. that allow members of the public to ride alongside injured veterans.

Proceeds from the event help fund the nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, and to increasing awareness to combat the national mental health emergency posed by PTSD and TBI.

For more information, visit projecthero.org.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like