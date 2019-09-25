1 dead after car, motorcycle collide near Amargosa Valley

A fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Tuesday night left one person dead and U.S. Highway 95 closed in both directions near Amargosa Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle near Amargosa Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 north of state Route 160, the Highway Patrol said on Twitter about 9:35 p.m. One person is dead.

U.S. 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday night while troopers investigated.

#BREAKING Fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. One confirmed deceased. US95 closed in both directions at Nye County Mile Marker 18 (North of State Route 160) #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 25, 2019

Further information was not immediately available.

