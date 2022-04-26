1 dead after mobile home fire in Logandale
One person was found dead Monday after a weekend fire in Logandale, the Moapa Valley Fire District said in a news release.
Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire at 2120 Ash St. at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, officials said. Arriving crews found the mobile home’s basement “fully engulfed in flames.”
Because of the way the fire was burning, firefighters had to fight it from the exterior, despite a report that the homeowner might be inside.
On Monday afternoon, firefighters returned with Metropolitan Police Department officers to search the home and found a body inside.
The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim once relatives have been notified.
