Local Nevada

1 dead after mobile home fire in Logandale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2022 - 8:53 pm
 
Photo courtesy of the Moapa Valley Fire District.
One person was found dead Monday after weekend fire in Logandale, the Moapa Valley Fire District said in a news release.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire at 2120 Ash St. at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, officials said. Arriving crews found the mobile home’s basement “fully engulfed in flames.”

Because of the way the fire was burning, firefighters had to fight it from the exterior, despite a report that the homeowner might be inside.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters returned with Metropolitan Police Department officers to search the home and found a body inside.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

