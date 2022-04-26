1 dead after mobile home fire in Logandale

One person was found dead Monday after a weekend fire in Logandale, the Moapa Valley Fire District said in a news release.

(Photo courtesy of the Moapa Valley Fire District)

(Photo courtesy of the Moapa Valley Fire District)

One person was found dead Monday after weekend fire in Logandale, the Moapa Valley Fire District said in a news release.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire at 2120 Ash St. at 7:49 p.m. Saturday, officials said. Arriving crews found the mobile home’s basement “fully engulfed in flames.”

Because of the way the fire was burning, firefighters had to fight it from the exterior, despite a report that the homeowner might be inside.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters returned with Metropolitan Police Department officers to search the home and found a body inside.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the victim once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.