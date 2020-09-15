14 Nevadans helping Red Cross with disaster response

“It’s really an all-hands-on-deck situation for us to be providing as much support as we can to our chapters across the country,” said Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Southern Nevada.

Fourteen Nevada volunteers are deployed with the American Red Cross in national disaster response, the agency said Monday.

In the Utah-Nevada region, 48 volunteers have been deployed the past few weeks to assist with the wildfires in California and Oregon. They have also responded to hurricanes in Louisiana and Texas such as Laura and Sally, which is predicted to make landfall Tuesday.

“It’s really an all-hands-on-deck situation for us to be providing as much support as we can to our chapters across the country,” said Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the Red Cross in Southern Nevada. “This has been truly an unprecedented level disaster season right now across the country between the wildfires and hurricanes. We are literally running at full speed.”

The Red Cross provides food, shelter and comfort to people in need. Shelter has been particularly important, Sparks said, with many people evacuated from California and Oregon.

“We’re not just the immediate disaster organization,” Sparks said. “We’re going to be with people throughout their recovery as well. So we’ll be with people as long as it takes.”

To donate, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

