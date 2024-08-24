92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

2 Henderson men indicted after rock formations damaged at Lake Mead

This screenshot from video shared Monday, April 15, 2024, by the National Park Service shows tw ...
This screenshot from video shared Monday, April 15, 2024, by the National Park Service shows two suspects accused of pushing several red stone boulders off a cliff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (National Park Service)
Jutting rocks and natural caves that have been carved out by erosion and weathering along Redst ...
Jutting rocks and natural caves that have been carved out by erosion and weathering along Redstone Trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area photo)
The Redstone Trail picnic area just off Northshore Road in the Overton Arm portion of the Lake ...
The Redstone Trail picnic area just off Northshore Road in the Overton Arm portion of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. ( (Lake Mead National Recreation Area photo)
More Stories
Dr. Stephen Pyne, a professor at Arizona State University, speaks on the history of wildfire a ...
On wildfires, experts say the West needs to rethink its response
Antonio Talavera, 38, was serving a sentence at Ely State Prison when he was stabbed to death o ...
‘The system failed him’: Family wants answers in Nevada prisoner’s death
The Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine project site is seen on Feb. 22, 2024, in Esmeralda Count ...
With ‘critical minerals,’ Nevada’s mining industry posits a greener future
A voting machine with a vote card at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, T ...
League of Women Voters of Nevada relaunched after 2020 dissolution
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2024 - 5:59 pm

Two Henderson men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in April.

Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, are accused of pushing “large chunks of ancient rock formations over the edge of a cliff onto the ground below,” according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The incident, according to the indictment, occurred while the men were on or near the Redstone Dunes Trail and resulted in damages in excess of $1,000.

Fain and Cosper were each charged with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting, court records show.

The men were arrested by the United States Marshals Service, according to Jason Frierson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, in the release.

Court records show the pair made an initial appearance in court Friday before Judge Nancy J. Koppe.

Both Fain and Cosper pleaded not guilty, records show. Both men were released on a personal recognizance bond, which means that only an oath to appear in court is required in order to be released.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to ten years in prison, Frierson said in the release.

A jury trial has been scheduled for October 8 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey, records show.

Contyact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES