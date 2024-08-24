2 Henderson men indicted after rock formations damaged at Lake Mead

The redstone rocks in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area have been estimated to be 140 million years old.

The Redstone Trail picnic area just off Northshore Road in the Overton Arm portion of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. ( (Lake Mead National Recreation Area photo)

Jutting rocks and natural caves that have been carved out by erosion and weathering along Redstone Trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area photo)

This screenshot from video shared Monday, April 15, 2024, by the National Park Service shows two suspects accused of pushing several red stone boulders off a cliff at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (National Park Service)

Two Henderson men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in April.

Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, are accused of pushing “large chunks of ancient rock formations over the edge of a cliff onto the ground below,” according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The incident, according to the indictment, occurred while the men were on or near the Redstone Dunes Trail and resulted in damages in excess of $1,000.

Fain and Cosper were each charged with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting, court records show.

The men were arrested by the United States Marshals Service, according to Jason Frierson, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, in the release.

Court records show the pair made an initial appearance in court Friday before Judge Nancy J. Koppe.

Both Fain and Cosper pleaded not guilty, records show. Both men were released on a personal recognizance bond, which means that only an oath to appear in court is required in order to be released.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to ten years in prison, Frierson said in the release.

A jury trial has been scheduled for October 8 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey, records show.

