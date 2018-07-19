2 Legionnaires’ disease cases reported at Laughlin resort

Officials are urging guests who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino after Oct. 15, 2017 and developed pneumonia-like symptoms to report their illnesses to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel (Google Street View)

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported by guests who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino.

The cases were reported by guests who stayed at Harrah’s Laughlin in November 2017 and in March, the district said Thursday in a news release. Legionnaires’ disease is caused by the Legionella bacteria, which spreads through water, and is characterized by pneumonia-like symptoms.

It’s the second Legionnaires’ disease investigation at a Caesars Entertainment property in the last year. There were seven confirmed and 29 suspected cases of the disease at the Rio as of November, five months after an investigation began June 2017.

The health district said it would notify current and past Harrah’s Laughlin guests who stayed at the hotel as far back as Oct. 15, 2017.

The hotel tested positive for the bacteria and is disinfecting its water system with chorline, according to the district, which will continue to test the water for the bacteria through disinfection.

Legionnaires’ disease spreads through water droplets in the air, and can stem from sources like hot tubs, showers and fountains. While many people won’t fall ill from exposure to the bacteria, those over 50, smokers and people who have underlying diseases impacting their immune systems or lung function could be at greater risk.

Symptoms can appear up to two weeks after exposure and include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and fever, according to the health district. With antibiotics, Legionnaires’ can be treated, though in severe cases, it can kill.

Anyone who stayed at the Harrah’s Laughlin from Oct. 15, 2017 forward and developed symptoms can report their illness to the health district online by visiting http://www.snhd.info/survey2018.

