3 Henderson residents, including 2 children, killed in crash

3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 6:33 am
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 10:48 am

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a crash that left three people from Henderson dead, including two children, early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15.

On Monday the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as Malia Hoenshell, 29, Zaiden Grandon, 9, and Phoenix Henley, 3. All three were Henderson residents and died from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The NHP could not provide any updates on whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.

