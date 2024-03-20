3 Henderson residents, including 2 children, killed in crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a car that left a woman and two children dead northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car that left three people dead on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a crash that left three people from Henderson dead, including two children, early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on U.S. Highway 93 near Interstate 15.

On Monday the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victims as Malia Hoenshell, 29, Zaiden Grandon, 9, and Phoenix Henley, 3. All three were Henderson residents and died from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The NHP could not provide any updates on whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.