3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas

Three people were killed Saturday in a head-on crash between Beatty and Scotty’s Junction, northwest of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Nye County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 99, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

A photo from the Sheriff’s Office showed a white vehicle had flipped over and rolled into the dirt to the right of the road, while a photo from Highway Patrol showed a silver truck with severe front end damage.

The Highway Patrol said three people died in the crash.

U.S. 95 was closed in both directions while authorities investigate.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

On March 18, two people were killed in a crash on U.S. 95 near mile marker 98 after a Subaru Forester and a Ford F-450 collided, killing both people in the Subaru.

