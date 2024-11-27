8 missing children found in effort led by anti-trafficking group

A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesperson said the operation was meant to find children who were missing, endangered or victims of human trafficking.

Eight missing children were recently located in a Las Vegas task force “operation” conducted by an anti-human trafficking organization, along with law enforcement and religious organizations, according to state police.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith said in a news release that the effort was intended to find children who were missing, endangered or victims of human trafficking.

The Nov. 10-16 operation was led by F.R.E.E. International, a Las Vegas-based organization that combats human trafficking, according to the release. Law enforcement agencies like the Highway Patrol and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, as well as religious groups like Liberty Baptist Church and the Good News Club of Southern Nevada, were also involved.

The release did not specify how the missing children were located or under what circumstances. One person, not identified in the release, was arrested, and several criminal investigations were started, the release said.

“Comprehensive resources were made available to the victims found, with the goal of empowering their transition from victims to survivors,” according to the release, which added that eight families received “wrap-around services and ministry.”

Smith did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

