46°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Authorities working to access site where missing pilot’s plane found

The plane Michael Martin, 65, was flying when he went missing on January 5 was found near Mount ...
The plane Michael Martin, 65, was flying when he went missing on January 5 was found near Mount Jefferson on January 19, 2025, according to Nye County authorities.
More Stories
Missing pilot’s plane found near Mount Jefferson, authorities say
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courth ...
Federal judge drops some charges against Nye County captain
Resorts World employees march during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Ja ...
Founder of Vegas’ MLK Day parade: ‘We have a city that’s embraced it’
Guard towers at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
2 Nevada prison inmates die, including double murderer on death row
January 20, 2025 - 10:11 am
 

Officials said Monday that they were “working diligently” to access the remote location where a missing pilot’s plane was found over the weekend.

Michael Martin, 65, took off from North Las Vegas Airport the morning of Jan. 2 and disappeared. His family reported him missing on Jan. 5.

His plane was found Saturday near Mount Jefferson in Nye County.

Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said getting people to the site is authorities’ priority.

It is not clear if Martin’s body is in the plane, he said, but the aircraft “looks like it sustained significant impact damage.”

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Kristen Alsop said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to Alsop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES