Authorities working to access site where missing pilot’s plane found

Officials said Monday that they were “working diligently” to access the remote location where a missing pilot’s plane was found over the weekend.

Michael Martin, 65, took off from North Las Vegas Airport the morning of Jan. 2 and disappeared. His family reported him missing on Jan. 5.

His plane was found Saturday near Mount Jefferson in Nye County.

Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said getting people to the site is authorities’ priority.

It is not clear if Martin’s body is in the plane, he said, but the aircraft “looks like it sustained significant impact damage.”

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Kristen Alsop said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to Alsop.

