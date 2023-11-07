70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Bee-lieve it: Driver stung after truck full of beehives crashes in Death Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 5:39 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2023 - 3:29 pm
A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Nov. 6 ...
A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023. (National Park Service)
Tractor trailer after rollover. (National Park Service)
A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023. (National Park Service)
Beehives scattered in Death Valley National Park (National Park Service)
A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in Death Valley National Park on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023. (National Park Service)

It reads like a promotional poster from a 1950s horror flick: “Bees attack in Death Valley!”

But the attack actually happened Sunday in Death Valley National Park in California.

A tractor trailer carrying beehives rolled over in the park, leaving the driver and first responders with many bee stings, the National Park Service said in a release Monday.

The truck was on State Route 190 when the driver lost control on a steep grade west of Towne Pass about 9:55 a.m. The truck overturned several times; beehives were scattered in the crash.

Passers-by helped remove the driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, from the truck while “getting stung by bees in the process,” the park service said.

Officials said the driver was taken by ambulance to Panamint Springs Resort, where he was then taken by helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital with “traumatic injuries.”

A week prior to the crash, a tarantula contributed to a separate crash in the park when motorcyclist crashed into the back of a camper van driven by a Swiss couple who braked abruptly to avoid hitting the spider.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
3
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
Resorts making contingency plans ahead of possible Strip strike
4
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
5
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist dies after crash near North Las Vegas park
Motorcyclist dies after crash near North Las Vegas park
2 dead after collision on two-lane road in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
2 dead after collision on two-lane road in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries
Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries
Motorcyclist dead, driver in custody after east Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dead, driver in custody after east Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist sustains significant injuries in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist sustains significant injuries in southeast Las Vegas Valley crash