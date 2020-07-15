Bees return, force new closure at visitors center near Searchlight

Maintenance crews discovered hundreds of bees swarming the faucets, toilets and other facilities, a news release said.

The Southern Nevada Visitors Center rest area along U.S. Highway 95, about 17 miles south of Searchlight. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

A new bee infestation again has forced the closure of the Southern Nevada Visitors Center rest area along U.S. Highway 95, about 17 miles south of Searchlight, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Maintenance crews discovered hundreds of bees swarming the faucets, toilets and other facilities, the release said.

The visitors center closed May 27 for the same reason. NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said the facility likely will be closed for seven days, which was roughly the same length of closure after the May discovery.

