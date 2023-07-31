Body found in Lake Mead presumed to be missing swimmer

The person was reported missing last weekend in the northwestern part of the lake.

Lake Mead officials recovered a body on Sunday who is believed to be a missing, drowned swimmer, according to the National Park Service.

The person was reported missing on Saturday at Crawdad Cove, the park service said.

Crawdad Cove is located near Las Vegas Bay in the northwestern part of the lake.

The body has been turned over to the Clark County coroner’s office. No additional information about the person was immediately available.

