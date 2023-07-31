101°F
Local Nevada

Body found in Lake Mead presumed to be missing swimmer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2023 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2023 - 4:21 pm
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead sh ...
Land is exposed about Callville Bay and the narrows where once was water along the Lake Mead shoreline on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lake Mead officials recovered a body on Sunday who is believed to be a missing, drowned swimmer, according to the National Park Service.

The person was reported missing on Saturday at Crawdad Cove, the park service said.

Crawdad Cove is located near Las Vegas Bay in the northwestern part of the lake.

The body has been turned over to the Clark County coroner’s office. No additional information about the person was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

