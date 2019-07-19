99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Body of kayaker recovered from Northern Nevada lake

The Associated Press
July 19, 2019 - 11:45 am
 

RENO — Authorities have recovered the body of a kayaker who apparently drowned in Washoe Lake between Reno and Carson City.

Divers from the Washoe County Sheriff’s HASTY team and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District found the body Wednesday evening in about 7 feet of water.

Witnesses reported a man in a kayak went under the surface and didn’t come up Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon says he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The Washoe County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim but his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a July 30, 2018, file photo, firefighters control the Tollgate Canyon fire as it burns near ...
Trump plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

The Trump administration is proposing an ambitious plan to slow Western wildfires by bulldozing, mowing or revegetating large swaths of land along 11,000 miles of terrain in the West.

Guests socialize at the new office for Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, ...
Kamala Harris’ campaign opens Nevada HQ in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Two senior officials with Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign discussed the importance of Nevada as a diverse early state and shared some insights on the candidate’s preparations for the second national debate.

Structural engineers with experience responding to earthquakes and natural disasters are helpin ...
UNR dorms damaged in blast to remain closed for 1-2 years
The Associated Press

Both dormitories damaged in a natural gas explosion at the University of Nevada, Reno, will stay closed for at least a year and one won’t reopen until the fall of 2021.