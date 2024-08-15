100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Body recovered from Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, outside Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/La ...
Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, outside Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Farmer John Hawk stands by as he irrigates his onion fields in California's Imperial Valley nea ...
Feds will pay California farmers not to use Colorado River water
(From right) Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton speaks during the secon ...
At Southern Nevada Water Summit, leaders share hope for Colorado River
This undated photos shows fire crews working to clear and uproot unburned vegetation that could ...
Officials report significant progress in Nevada wildfire
A high ridge line on Yucca Mountain 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Rev ...
Project 2025: Nevada’s 5 takeaways from controversial plan
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 5:52 pm
 

A body was recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service announced.

Park officials said the body was found around 3:42 p.m. north of Boulder Harbor.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Gregory Bell went missing near the harbor while paddleboarding. However, the park service did not share the identity of the body and said the Clark County coroner’s office would provide the identity at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation
recommend 2
Death Valley sand dune leaves hiker with third-degree burns
recommend 3
The little-known history of Goldfield’s paste-eater grave
recommend 4
Death Valley hiker dies after car plunges off embankment
recommend 5
Fire burning northeast of Pahrump now more than 230 acres, Forest Service says
recommend 6
Officials report significant progress in Nevada wildfire