Body recovered from Lake Mead

A body was recovered from Lake Mead on Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service announced.

Park officials said the body was found around 3:42 p.m. north of Boulder Harbor.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Gregory Bell went missing near the harbor while paddleboarding. However, the park service did not share the identity of the body and said the Clark County coroner’s office would provide the identity at a later date.

