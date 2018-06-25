Boil water order remains in Laughlin as testing continues

A boil water order issued Saturday in Laughlin after a pipeline break in the Colorado River town will remain in effect at least through the end of Monday .

Joan Lee, owner of Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ, boils water as she prepares for the lunch crowd at her restaurant in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A view of the cracked water pipe that prompted a boil water order Saturday along the main resort corridor in Laughlin is seen on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The pipeline has been replaced and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is waiting for a water sample to come back before the water order is lifted. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A first round of water quality tests completed early Monday showed that the water was in compliance with drinking water standards, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, which operates and maintains facilities for the Big Bend Water District. A second sample was being collected for confirmation by the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s compliance laboratory.

The order, requiring businesses and residents to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking, will remain in effect Monday “as a precautionary measure,” officials said.

The water main break happened Saturday afternoon in the town’s resort corridor at Bruce Woodbury and Casino drives, flooding streets and leaving resort casinos along the corridor without water. Repairs to the 12-inch-wide pipeline were completed by Saturday evening and water service had been fully restored by Sunday morning, officials said.

The boil water order applies to all people in the area bordered to the west by Thomas Edison Drive, to the east by Casino Drive, to the north by state Route 163 and to the south by Harrah’s Laughlin. The town’s population is about 7,300, according to 2010 census data.

About 60 residents in roughly 30 homes along the resort corridor were affected, said Jackie Mazzeo, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.

The cause of the leak is still being investigation, but at the site Sunday morning, water district inspector Jim Corsi told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that something as small as a stone sitting underneath a water main could cause a break when compounded with the summer heat.

Roadwork on Bruce Woodbury is planned to begin early this week.

