Boulder City will close dry lake bed ahead of July 4 holiday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2019 - 11:37 pm
 

For the fifth year in a row, Boulder City will temporarily close the dry lake bed southwest of the city to avoid trouble on the Fourth of July.

The Eldorado Valley Dry Lake will be off limits to the public from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. July 5 to “prevent massive gatherings — and the associated clean-ups — that have occurred there in the past,” according to a statement from the city.

Boulder City started closing the land it owns on the playa for the July 4 holiday in 2014.

“For many years, the dry lake bed and surrounding desert area have drawn partygoers over the July 4 holiday, many leaving trash and creating hazards,” the city said. “The large crowds, the presence of alcohol and the use of illegal fireworks led to public safety concerns and emergency response challenges for city police and fire departments, prompting the closure.”

City officials are encouraging revelers to attend the 71st Annual Boulder City Damboree Celebration instead. The festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the annual Rotary Pancake Breakfast and include a parade, events in several city parks and a city-sponsored fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Additional information about the dry lake closure is available by calling the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224 or the Boulder City Fire Department at 702-293-9228.

Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
