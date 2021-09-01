Caldor Fire’s pace toward Tahoe slows slightly but danger remains

Firefighters scrambled Wednesday to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe.

CARSON CITY — The raging Caldor Fire’s gallop toward South Lake Tahoe, its namesake lake and the Nevada state line eased slightly overnight into Wednesday, fire officials said in an early morning briefing, with the fire still swellling to more than 204,000 acres but containment also increasing to 20 percent.

“We lucked out a little bit yesterday with some of the winds that didn’t come up quite as hard as we expected them to,” said Tim Ernst, operations section chief with Cal Fire Team Six, adding that calmer overnight winds provided “a lot of opportunity to make some progress last night.”

“We’re fortunate the fire did not make a strong push into Tahoe as it did the previous day,” he said.

Even so, low humidity and southwesterly winds were expected to continue Wednesday, with the entire area under a red flag warning through at least 11 p.m.

More than 4,200 firefighters and other personnel are working to contain a fire that has swelled to more than 320 square miles since it started Aug. 14. Flames have destroyed hundreds of structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as the fire continues to threaten the pristine alpine lake that is a year round magnet for tourism and an emerald jewel of the Sierra Nevada range.

Wednesday’s winds “may be a little bit less than yesterday, but I don’t want to dismiss the fact that we still have the swirly gusty winds that are going to be causing the issues on the fire that will continue all day,” incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said.

The fire was reported just three miles from South Lake Tahoe, just over the border from Stateline, Nevada, with active sections to the northeast toward Douglas County and the state line. Fires also threatened the south Tahoe ski resort areas of Heavenly and Kirkwood.

Evacuation orders were put in place Tuesday night for the Douglas County communities of Upper, Central and Lower Kingsbury, the Round Hill region and roads including Lower Elks Point, Lake Village, Lower Olivers, and Kahle Drive region and roads. Evacuation centers opened in Carson City, Gardnerville in Douglas County, and in Reno; three were reported full as of Wednesday morning.

All gaming operations in Nevada along the southern shore of the lake have been suspended with the exception of the MontBleu, operated by Bally’s Corp., the state’s Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

All is quiet at a smoky Cave Rock State Park in Lake Tahoe, aside from the occasional emergency vehicle passing by. #laketahoe #caldorfire pic.twitter.com/dnd8pbMcXh — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 1, 2021

Some staying in town

Some area residents and travelers opted to stay in town despite the evacuation warning, with some resorts allowing guests to book rooms, alongside first responders.

The Montbleu was one of the hotels allowing non-first responder guests to stay, but they were told before checking in that the situation was fluid and they could be asked to leave at any time.

That time came Wednesday morning as hotel staff began telling guests that they had to leave by the end of the day.

“The safety of our team members and customers has always been, and continues to be, our highest priority,” the resort said in a statement. “Given this, later today we will close the MontBleu Resort Casino to the public. MontBleu will continue to provide housing and support to team member evacuees and firefighters working hard to contain the Caldor Fire, as well as remain in constant communication with the Stateline fire department. We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as it is safe to do so.”

South Lake Tahoe resident Jillian Kohlstrom and her daughter Anastasia were sitting outside the resort waiting to be picked up by a shuttle shortly after learning of the news Wednesday.

“We live by the casinos and I don’t have a car so we came over to and set up at Montbleu,” Kohlstrom said. “They came to the door this morning and told us that the fire department wanted us to leave.”

Kohlstrom said she and her daughter are heading to Reno, where they will stay with friends until it’s safe to return to the area. Anastasia was told she would be out of school until at least Sept. 13.

Hoping the situation doesn’t drag out that far, Kohlstrom is worried about her finances while she isn’t working.

“It’s gonna be hard, our income is here,” Kohlstrom said. “We have no income, no nothing, so it’s going to be rough for a while.”

Bay Area couple Jim and Alicia Halloran arrived in the area Tuesday night with their dog Billy Budd the Sailor. The Hallorans originally planned to arrive on Wednesday for a week-and-a-half vacation.

That vacation turned into a frantic trip to check on the couple’s second home in nearby Meyer, California.

“We came up here, our house down the road, our second home, is very close to burning down,” Jim Halloran said. “We booked a room at the Hard Rock and there were all kinds of road closures and all kinds of challenges. I said we’ve gotta try. If the house is going to burn down we felt it was more important that we were here.”

When they arrived at the Hard Rock they were told their reservation had been canceled but they were able to book one across the street at MontBleu. The couple said they’re going to head back to the Bay Area after the hotel alerted them that they had to go.

The Hallorans said they feel grateful now that it appears their house is going to be OK, but they feel bad for those who are full-time residents in the area.

“In life the glass is half full, the glass is half empty, or do you even have a glass,” Jim Halloran said. “So, we have a glass and we’re fortunate, super fortunate. So, the hotel saying we had to leave was a little bit of a burden, but nothing compared to some of the other folks who’ve got their lives in the back of their trucks.”

Critical weather conditions

The National Weather Service warned that critical weather conditions through Wednesday could include extremely low humidity, dry fuel and gusts up to 30 mph.

“With those winds, as it ran through the forest it created what’s called an active crown fire run, where the fire actually goes from treetop to treetop,” said Stephen Vollmer, a fire behavior analyst for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

He said embers were being cast up to a mile out in front of the fire, creating new ignition points, including in some parts of the dense forest that haven’t burned since 1940 or before.

The blaze was 3 miles outside of South Lake Tahoe by Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Henry Herrera told KGO-TV.

A day earlier, roughly 22,000 residents jammed the city’s main artery for hours after they were ordered to leave as the fire advanced.

South Lake Tahoe city officials said only a handful of residents defied Monday’s evacuation order. But nearly everyone worried Tuesday about what the fire would do next.

Tom O’Connell and his wife, Linda, awaited the fate of their home while anchored on their sailboat in Ventura Harbor. The two-bedroom they’ve owned for 40 years survived the Angora Fire that destroyed about 250 houses in 2007. They didn’t know if they’d be lucky again.

“You worry about the things you can have some control over,” O’Connell said. “We’ve no control over this.”

Strong winds

Pushed by strong winds, the Caldor Fire crossed two major highways and swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin, where firefighters working in steep terrain were protecting remote cabins.

Cal Fire Division Chief Erich Schwab said some homes burned, but it was too early to know how many.

“The fire burned through there extremely fast, extremely hot. And we did the best that we could,” he said Tuesday night.

Thick smoke prevented air firefighting operations periodically last week. But since then, nearly two dozen helicopters and three air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of water and retardant on the fire, fire spokesman Dominic Polito said.

As flames moved toward the Heavenly ski resort on the California-Nevada border, officials turned on the mountain’s snow-making machines. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jed Gaines told KPIX-TV that spraying the slopes with water was “increasing the humidity level, it’s getting everything wet” so that if the fire starts climbing “it’s able to slow it down.”

The Lake Tahoe area is usually a year-round recreational paradise offering beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golfing. South Lake Tahoe bustles with outdoor activities while just across the state border in Stateline, Nevada tourists can gamble at major casinos.

Hotels are housing evacuees, fire crews and other emergency personnel. In all, Harrah’s, Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino, the Hard Rock and Bally’s have more than 2,200 hotel rooms.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak urged residents to be prepared, saying there was no timeline for when evacuations might be ordered. At a news conference in Carson City, he noted that ash was falling on him even though the fire was about 20 miles away.

“I’m standing here and I’m getting all ash particulates on my jacket, even,” the governor said. “This is serious, folks.”

Evacuations in Nevada

Hours later, residents in parts of Douglas County under an evacuation warning were ordered to leave, although casinos were excluded.

At the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville, people had their temperature checked before entering a gymnasium of cots set up by the Red Cross. Outside, evacuees who had stayed in tents sorted through ramen noodles and plastic bags of clothes and keepsakes.

South Lake Tahoe resident Lorie Major was at the grocery store when she got the alert on her phone.

“I had to tell myself: ’OK, Lorie: Get it together. It’s time to go,’” she said.

She put on headphones, turned on the Grateful Dead’s “Fire on the Mountain” and walked home to an empty apartment complex already vacated by neighbors. She and her mini Australian shepherd, Koda, took a 20-mile taxi ride from her South Lake Tahoe apartment to a hotel in Minden, Nevada.

A firefighter injured while battling the Caldor Fire last weekend was expected to be hospitalized for a month after undergoing skin grafting surgery. Richard Gerety III of Patterson, California suffered third-degree burns over 20% of his body, the Modesto Bee reported. Despite the very active fire year, there have not been many injuries or deaths among firefighters or residents.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, with help from out of state crews. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, scientists say.

The threat of fire is so widespread that the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.

Crews are battling the Dixie, the second-largest wildfire in state history at 1,281 square miles (3,317 square kilometers). The weeks-old fire was burning about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of the Lake Tahoe-area blaze and prompting new evacuation orders and warnings this week.

More than 600 structures have been destroyed by the Caldor Fire, and at least 33,000 more were threatened.

At the evacuation center in Gardnerville, Joe Gillespie said he, his girlfriend and her son left their home in Meyers south of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, bringing clothes, picture frames and collectibles like Hot Wheels toys from the 1960s that Gillespie’s mother gave him.

Gillespie, a mechanic at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, said that unlike the northern shore of Lake Tahoe, which is dotted with mansions and second homes, the area currently under threat houses blue-collar workers who make their living at the casinos and ski resorts that make the area so popular.

The Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort is beloved for its unpretentious and comparatively affordable winter prices. It turns 75 this year, he said.

“It sounds like we won’t be opening because of the fire,” he said.

Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.