Clark County coroner IDs driver who died transporting fireworks

Travon Martin, whose hometown was not known, died early Monday fatal rollover crash that shut down U.S. Highway 95 for several hours near Searchlight.

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Monday, July 1, 2019. The vehicle involved was carrying illegal fireworks, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Officials have identified the victim of a fatal rollover crash that shut down U.S. Highway 95 for several hours near Searchlight Monday morning as a 31-year-old man.

Travon Martin, whose home town was not known, was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m. after the white van he was in rolled onto its side while carrying illegal fireworks northbound on the highway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as an accident.

The crash was first reported around 4:50 a.m. about 15 miles north of Searchlight, but the highway was closed for several hours for “hazardous material removal,” Highway Patrol said in a tweet Monday morning at 6:39 a.m.

