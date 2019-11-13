Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in crash near Laughlin

A motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on collision near Laughlin on Sunday evening was a 71-year-old Arizona man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry James Matthies of Bullhead City, Arizona, died of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office has determined. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, and the coroner’s office has ruled his death an accident.

Few details of the crash have been released by the Nevada Highway Patrol, but trooper Travis Smaka said at the time that Matthies crossed into oncoming traffic on state Route 163 near Laughlin.

