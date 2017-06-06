Coroner IDs second man in weekend water death at Lake Mead

A boat on the lake at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second man who died at the Lake Mead Recreation Area over the weekend has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Joe Podruchny, 77, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died about 1:40 p.m. Saturday on the Colorado River near Burro Wash after jumping from a boat into the water and returning to the surface unconscious. The Nevada Department of Wildlife and National Park Service paramedics responded and performed CPR but were unable to revive him, according to the park service. The incident is still being investigated.

On Sunday, Isaias Reyes, 32, apparently drowned while swimming in Lake Mead near Boulder Beach. His body was recovered by police that evening.

This is the fourth apparent drowning at Lake Mead in 2017, park service spokeswoman Chelsea Kennedy said. In 2016, three people drowned.

