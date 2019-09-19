Critical injury crash closes U.S. 95 in Nye County

The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash involving a semitruck and a car Thursday afternoon in Nye County.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash site is about 30 miles north of Pahrump.

The highway was shut down as of 5 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation tweeted.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – US-95 both directions near SR160 and Indian Springs in Amargosa Valley

Seek alternate routes https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) September 20, 2019

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.