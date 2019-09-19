Critical injury crash closes U.S. 95 in Nye County
The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash involving a semitruck and a car Thursday afternoon in Nye County.
The crash was reported shortly after 3:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, near State Road 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash site is about 30 miles north of Pahrump.
The highway was shut down as of 5 p.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation tweeted.
*UPDATE* Road Closed – US-95 both directions near SR160 and Indian Springs in Amargosa Valley
Seek alternate routes https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy
— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) September 20, 2019
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
