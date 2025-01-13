Death Valley launches investigation after off-road vehicle damages rare plants

Rangers at Death Valley National Park are searching for clues as to who may have driven over rare plants in an area not designated for off-roading.

One of the plants affected on the Eureka Dunes was the Eureka dunegrass, considered threatened under the Endangered Species Act, the law meant to dedicate federal resources to rehabilitating declining plant and animal species.

The vehicle may have damaged five other rare plant species, some of which have only recently been taken off endangered species lists, according to a news release. A driver directly passed over one Eureka dunegrass plant and eight others suffered from root damage, rangers said.

“I urge the public to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible for driving on Eureka Dunes,” said Mike Reynolds, park superintendent, in a statement. “I’m saddened that someone would disregard the survival of a rare species for a few minutes of joyriding. There are multiple areas on BLM land nearby, such as Dumont Dunes, which are set aside for this type of recreation, but the sensitive dune systems in the National Park are set aside to be protected.”

Park staff found more than two miles of vehicle tracks on the dunes, indicating other plants may have been affected. They believe the damage was caused in late December or early January. It’s far from the only visitor incident at the park in recent memory, with contractors working on repairs to a historic salt tower.

Anyone with information can submit tips to the National Park Service’s tip line at 888-653-0009, the agency’s email at nps_isb@nps.gov or through an online form.

