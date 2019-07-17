Devils Hole pupfish food supply affected by earthquakes

Video from Devils Hole shows the water level drop at least 15 feet, but the rare pupfish are “just fine” after a pair of earthquakes this month.

Two Devil's Hole pupfish are shown in a cave at Death Valley National Park in Nevada, northwest of Las Vegas near Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

One of the rarest species on Earth faced an unexpected shakeup this month when two earthquakes struck 115 miles southwest of the Nevada cave where these rare fish are found.

Devils Hole pupfish, inch-long neon-blue creatures that love the 90-degree water in the cavern, are only found in the detached part of Death Valley, about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

A livestream from the night of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake July 6 recorded the water in the cave drop at least 15 feet before rebounding and the rock shelf shake for about 30 seconds. But Dan Balduini, spokesman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Nevada, said the fish are “just fine.”

“When something like this happens, they start spawning,” he said, noting the fish are months out of breeding season. “It’s a reaction or defense mechanism.”

Meanwhile, a large portion of the algae the fish eat off the rock shelf was swept away, but Balduini said the warm weather and sunlight will revive it quickly.

“To make sure they’re OK for now while the algae grows, (we) supplement their food,” he said.

The pupfish were first added to the endangered species list for federal protection in 1967, and bi-annual population counts in recent years estimate less than 200 remain. Most recently, 136 were recorded in April.

“They were there when there was a shallow inland sea, and when it dried up and water receded, that’s where they were stuck,” he said. “They’ve adapted to that climate: warm water and low oxygen levels.”

