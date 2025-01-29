For 1st time, Nevada will harvest US Capitol Christmas tree

Officials and U.S. Forest Service employees see the honor as a point of state pride.

The Capitol Christmas tree is illuminated in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. For the first time in U.S. history, the Christmas tree displayed on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol this year will come from Nevada. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

For the first time in U.S. history, the Christmas tree displayed on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol will come from Nevada, bringing new life to the state song’s lyrics “home means the sage and the pine.”

The honor is part of a 55-year tradition where one of the country’s 154 national forests provides the tree. Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is roughly 6.3 million acres, spanning the state and a sliver of eastern California.

In a video and news release on Tuesday, employees shared that the process will be a point of pride to show what the state’s public lands are all about. Nevadans enjoy the opportunity to chop down their own Christmas tree from designated areas within the national forest starting Nov. 1 each year, with a $5 permit.

“Nevada’s rugged, wide-open landscapes are a hallmark of our culture and a cornerstone of our economy,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “In the spirit of shared stewardship, the state of Nevada looks forward to partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and showcase what’s special about the Silver State.”

Throughout the year, U.S. Forest Service employees will work with the White House and nonprofit partners to select a tree that’s 60 to 80 feet tall to transport to the nation’s capital. Last year’s tree came from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

“It’s not just about the forest; it’s about the whole state,” said Jon Stansfield, Nevada’s forest supervisor, in a recorded video. “It’s a chance to let the nation know, with a whole lot of fanfare, who we are and what we do.”

Several events, such as one to make ornaments for the tree, will take place throughout the year leading up to a sendoff ceremony, officials said.

