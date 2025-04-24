Don’t have Real ID? Getting a passport might take a while, too

With driver’s license appointments booked for at least a month for Nevadans looking to obtain a Real ID, people are looking into getting or renewing their passports to be able to travel.

With driver’s license appointments booked out for at least a month for Nevadans looking to obtain a Real ID — people are looking into getting or renewing their passports as a temporary solution to be able to travel. Although, that may take a while, too.

Starting May 7, those 18 years or older will need a Real ID to get through airport security if looking to use their driver’s license as their form of identification. As of March, 2.18 million Nevada residents, or 80 percent, already have a Real ID, with 528,446 still possessing standard, non-Real ID licences, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

In lieu of a Real ID, those looking to travel can use their passports as a potential way to get around long DMV wait times, but it is unlikely this will work in time, and is oftentimes expensive. Renewing a photo ID in the state of Nevada typically does not cost over $41.50, with passport fees starting at a minimum of $30, but will most likely run over $160.

Even so, most passport acceptance facilities in the valley are booked out until May 7 or even further, but cancellations are possible, but walk-ins unlikely.

According to the United States Department of State’s website, routine processing time for a passport takes four to six weeks and expedited processing takes two to three weeks. Processing time does not include the time it takes to obtain documents, fill out forms, get photos taken or even the time it takes to ship the passport to you.

Renewing your passport

The quickest process would be for those who already have a passport and are looking to renew it, which can be done either in-person or online. But first you must meet the criteria for either online or mail-in, which can be found on the U.S. Department of State’s website.

To start the online process, make an account with MyTravelGov and follow the steps on the website. For renewal by mail, visit U.S. Department of State’s website for what to include, who to make the check out to and where to ship.

Online renewal applications are only eligible for routine processing, but processing time starts as soon as the application is submitted. Mail-in applications are eligible for expedited processing and applicants can pay for faster shipping like First Class Priority mail.

Fees for renewing a passport book or passport card are the same regardless of online or mail-in. A passport book costs $130, a card is $30, together being $160, for routine processing. Expedited service is an extra $60 on top of basic fees, but, again, is only eligible for mail-in.

For an extra $21.36, you can receive your passport book, not card, one to two days after processing.

Obtaining a passport

If you have never had a passport before or do not meet the criteria for online or mail-in renewal, then the process will take longer.

First you must confirm you meet the requirements for a passport, then you can officially start the process. First-timers must fill out and print their DS-11 form, returning applicants will fill out the DS-82; show evidence and a photocopy of U.S. citizenship; show a photo ID and a photocopy of it; determine special circumstances; and provide a photo, which can be taken at a drug store such as CVS or Walgreens, or some acceptance facilities have photo stations there.

After all of the documents are obtained, then it’s time for a visit to a passport acceptance facility, which is typically a post office, library or city building. In the Las Vegas Valley, including Boulder City, there are 16 acceptance facilities.

Fees are the same as those looking to renew, except for an added $35 execution fee, which is charged by the acceptance facility, not the U.S. Department of State.

Check, money orders and credit or debit card payments are accepted as a form of payment at the acceptance facilities.

DMV walk-ins

If you’re still scrambling to get your Real ID, the DMV is accepting walk-in customers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at its Flamingo Road, Decatur Boulevard, Sahara Avenue and Henderson locations, according to DMV spokeswoman Hailey Foster.

There is no limit to how many people can show up for walk-ins during the one-hour walk-in time. Those who are in the office by 4 p.m. on walk-in days will be helped on that day, according to the DMV.

Residents planning to go to a DMV office to obtain a Real ID will need the following documents proving their identity: a U.S. state-issued birth certificate or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport; an official Social Security card; and two documents showing the individual’s current Nevada residential address.

To assist customers who still need to obtain a Real ID, the DMV will be offering the walk-in hour at the four offices until May 15.

If a resident is still in need of obtaining a Real ID and doesn’t have plans to fly or enter a federal facility in the coming months, the DMV recommends setting an appointment, even with the one-month backlog.

