Free summer meals begin in Southern Nevada

The Summer Food Service Program is offering free meals to kids and teens 18 years and younger in southern Nevada.

With the school year coming to a close, many students now worry where their next meal will come from. Thousands of Nevada students depend on the meals they receive at school to get them through the day.

To fill meal gaps while school is out, the Summer Food Service Program is offering free meals to kids and teens 18 years and younger in Southern Nevada. The SFSP has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture to fund free meal access for students.

“For many students, school breakfast and lunch may be their main source of nutrition,” said NDA Division of Food and Nutrition Administrator Patricia Hoppe. “We are proud to partner with these local organizations to ensure thousands of students in our state continue to have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.”

SFSP sites include schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, housing projects, community centers, churches, and other public sites where children gather in the summer. Sites throughout the state offer free meals daily for kids and teens 18 years and younger, no questions asked.

Parents, children and teens can find a meal site near them by visiting nvsummermeals.com, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or calling 866-348-6479.