It’s not a superbloom but Death Valley’s wildflowers have arrived

Bright yellow desert gold is covering the desert in Panamint Valley. (Carolyn Mills/Great Basin Institute)
Suncups stripe the hillside heading up to Dantes View. Remember to park safely and completely off the road and walk on durable surfaces. (National Park Service)
Yellow is not the only color you will see in Death Valley. Sand verbena, seen here near the Ashford Mills ruins, is pink to purple. (Monica Koenig/National Park Service)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

Temperatures are warming up in Death Valley National Park, and wildflowers are beginning to bloom.

The National Park Service said in a news release that while the park is not expecting a superbloom, bright wildflowers are blanketing the park near Panamint Valley, Ubehebe Crater and Dantes View.

Desert gold is a stand out flower right now, which has “created brilliant patches of yellow blooms,” the park service said.

The park service encouraged visitors to stay on trails and to not walk on or pick wildflowers, since removing flowers leads to fewer seeds and future blooms.

For more information on Death Valley’s wildflowers, visit nps.gov/deva/learn/nature/wildflowers.htm.

