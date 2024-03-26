It’s not a superbloom but Death Valley’s wildflowers have arrived
Temperatures are warming up in Death Valley National Park, and the wildflowers are beginning to bloom.
The National Park Service said in a news release that while the park is not expecting a superbloom, bright wildflowers are blanketing the park near Panamint Valley, Ubehebe Crater and Dantes View.
Desert gold is a stand out flower right now, which has “created brilliant patches of yellow blooms,” the park service said.
The park service encouraged visitors to stay on trails and to not walk on or pick wildflowers, since removing flowers leads to fewer seeds and future blooms.
For more information on Death Valley’s wildflowers, visit nps.gov/deva/learn/nature/wildflowers.htm.
