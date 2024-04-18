Las Vegas 911 system restored to working order

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on X of the problem and some ways to work around it. It was back to nromal around 9 p.m., police said.

The Las Vegas 911 system was down for a few hours Wednesday evening.

Non-emergency calls to 311 were also affected, police say.

The system was back to normal around 9 p.m., police said on X.

Don’t dial 911 to test. Please keep our 911 system available for life-threatening emergencies. Non-emergency calls to (702-828-3111) are also impacted Text to 911 is an option. Details how to text 911: https://t.co/TkKDTI49vH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 18, 2024

“URGENT: there is a 911 outage impacting your ability to contact us right now,” the police department posted. “Dial 911 on a mobile device, and we will be able to see your number and will call you back right away. 911 calls from landlines are NOT working at the moment.”

During the 911 outage, you can use LVMPD’s Text-to-911 service. Text your emergency and location to “911” in your text “to:” field. Remember, text only in emergencies and provide accurate details for response.

There is no estimate for restoration, the post shortly after 7 p.m. stated.

Residents are urged not to call 911 to check.

Henderson reported that its 911 system was working properly.

Go here for help on how the 911 system works.

