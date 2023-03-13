61°F
Local Nevada

Man critical after fall while rappelling at Calico Basin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 12:00 am
 
Updated March 13, 2023 - 12:01 am
A Metro helicopter moves in to airlift a rappelling fall victim at Calico Basin at Red Rock Nat ...
A Metro helicopter moves in to airlift a rappelling fall victim at Calico Basin at Red Rock National Recreation Area on Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Sam Roh, KTU)
First responders assist a rappelling victim at Calico Basin at Red Rock National Recreation Are ...
First responders assist a rappelling victim at Calico Basin at Red Rock National Recreation Area on Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Sam Roh, KTU)

A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he fell while rappelling at Calico Basin, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

It isn’t clear how the fall occurred. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A video posted on Facebook appeared to show emergency workers placing the man on a stretcher before moving him onto a Metro Search and Rescue helicopter.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

