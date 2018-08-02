Man dies in motorcyle crash near Beatty

A man died Wednesday night after he was thrown from a three-wheeled motorcycle outside of Beatty, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

A man died Wednesday night after he was thrown from a three-wheeled motorcycle outside of Beatty, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 8:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The motorcycle left the road and the rider was ejected from the bike.

He died at the scene, Buratczuk said.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Highway Patrol’s fatal traffic investigators responded.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.