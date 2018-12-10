Melvin Dummar dead: Supposedly rescued Howard Hughes in Nevada desert

Melvin Dummar has died. He won fame for supposedly rescuing Howard Hughes from the Central Nevada desert in December 1967, but he never saw a dime of the billionaire’s fortune, despite a disputed will that named him as a beneficiary.

Melvin Dummar was famous for claiming to have saved Howard Hughes in a Nevada desert in 1967.

Melvin Dummar lies in the desert on Thursday, June 15, 2006 in the position and location where he claims to have found Howard Hughes in 1967. Dummar returned to the spot with a documentary film crew who making a film about his story. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Melvin Dummar stands in the Nevada desert on June 15, 2006 near the location where he claims to have picked up Howard Hughes in 1968. Dummar was at the location along U.S. Highway 95, 160 miles northwest of Las Vegas, while filming a documentary about his story. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Melvin Dummar. Photo by Geoff Schumacher.

Instead, Dummar worked hard at whatever jobs he could find, right up until the end.

Dummar died Saturday in Nye County, according to his brother, Ray. He was 74.

Melvin Dummar found himself hounded by the media and mocked by Johnny Carson on the “Tonight Show,” after the so-called “Mormon Will” surfaced following Hughes’ death in 1976.

The mysterious document might have made Dummar a millionaire 100 times over had it not been dismissed as a fake by a Nevada court in 1978.

The story was later dramatized in the Academy Award-winning 1980 movie “Melvin and Howard,” but all the drama and scrutiny nearly ruined Dummar’s life.

As he told the Review-Journal in 2006: “It almost killed me. It even drove me to the verge of suicide a couple of times.”

Still, he never waivered from his story about the night he picked up Hughes along U.S. Highway 95 about 160 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Dummar claimed he was on his way to Los Angeles from his home in the Nye County town of Gabbs, when he pulled off the highway at around midnight to empty his bladder.

That’s where he said he found a tall, thin man with a scruffy white beard and shoulder-length hair lying facedown in the dirt.

He helped the shivering man into his car and drove him where he wanted to go: a back entrance of the Sands Hotel, which Hughes owned at the time.

“I didn’t ask him for anything. I didn’t expect anything,” Dummar said in 2006. “I didn’t even believe it was Hughes. I thought he was a bum.”

Ray Dummar believes his brother’s account of that night, though he still doesn’t know what to make of the Mormon Will and all of the drama that surrounded it.

“He picked him up. I know that part happened,” said Ray Dummar, a life-long resident of Gabbs. “From then on, it was kind of a fight.”

Ultimately, he said he thinks his younger brother will be remembered as “a hard-working guy.”

“He was busy all the time,” Ray Dummar said.

He last saw his brother a couple of weeks ago, when he swung through Gabbs while finishing a real estate deal. He was in the midst of his third bout with cancer and wasn’t getting around very well, but he was still working, Ray Dummar said.

As for all that stuff with Hughes and the will, Ray Dummar said it wasn’t something the family talked about very often.

“That kind of faded away,” Ray Dummar said.

