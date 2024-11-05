69°F
More than 100K Clark County voters have cast their ballots on Election Day so far

Election Day voters lineup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People wait in line more than an hour to cast their ballots on Election Day at the Arroyo Market Square on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A worker readies I Voted stickers inside as people wait in line up to two hours to cast their ballots on Election Day at the West Flamingo Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Poll workers help people cast their ballots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2024 - 2:58 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2024 - 3:06 pm

By the afternoon of Election Day, 101,853 Clark County voters had cast their ballots in an election that will decide the next president.

The most popular voting site was Allegiant Stadium, according to figures released by Clark County. By about 2:30 p.m., 2,036 people had voted there.

Other sites — like Arroyo Market Square at 1,615 voters, Galleria at Sunset with 1,530 and Coronado High School with 1,534— also topped the 1,000 voter mark.

With just 30 voters, the Moapa Tribal Administration Building had the lowest turnout. But other sites, like Clark County Juvenile Justice Services with 37 voters, the Clark County Detention Center with 73 and the Searchlight Community Center with 80 also saw low numbers.

More than 50 percent of Nevada registered voters have already voted in early voting.

Polls opened in Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

