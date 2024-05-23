National park leaders hold virtual event to discuss public safety for summer

With more and more visitors discovering national parks across the country, this is an opportunity for media to hear from national park rangers and experts about what you should know before reporting on national parks this summer. The ultimate goal is to make sure the public has the tools and info they need to know to stay safe and have fun going into summer vacation season.

How to stay safe at Lake Mead, one of the country’s deadliest national parks

As the summer begins, plenty of travelers will spend their time visiting national parks.

Locally, that means increased activity at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park and Death Valley National Park.

Those looking for safety advice were able to take part in a virtual round table Tuesday with national park rangers and experts.

Attendees got the opportunity to hear tips and advice on topics — including trip planning and heat, water, and wildlife safety — from professionals. In addition to officials from Lake Mead, Grand Canyon and Death Valley, other experts from national parks included:

— Blue Ridge Parkway (North Carolina, Virginia).

— Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (Georgia).

— Delaware Water Gap (New Jersey, Pennsylvania).

— Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming).