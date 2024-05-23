87°F
National park leaders hold virtual event to discuss public safety for summer

As the summer begins, plenty of travelers will spend their time visiting national parks. (Getty ...
As the summer begins, plenty of travelers will spend their time visiting national parks. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 12:37 pm
 

As the summer begins, plenty of travelers will spend their time visiting national parks.

Locally, that means increased activity at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park and Death Valley National Park.

Those looking for safety advice were able to take part in a virtual round table Tuesday with national park rangers and experts.

Attendees got the opportunity to hear tips and advice on topics — including trip planning and heat, water, and wildlife safety — from professionals. In addition to officials from Lake Mead, Grand Canyon and Death Valley, other experts from national parks included:

— Blue Ridge Parkway (North Carolina, Virginia).

— Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (Georgia).

— Delaware Water Gap (New Jersey, Pennsylvania).

— Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming).

National Park Service mortality data 2014-2019.
National Park Service mortality data 2014-2019.

A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
As Calif. considers refinery profit caps, Arizona and Nevada fear rising gas prices
By Kenneth Schrupp The Center Square

As the California Energy Commission considers adopting a rule to put profit caps on the state’s remaining 9 refineries — the only ones producing the state’s special gas formulation — Arizona and Nevada, which use California gas, could face higher gas prices.

