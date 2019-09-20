Nevada prostitute offers ‘out of this world’ experiences for Storm Area 51

Storming Area 51 isn’t the only kind of close encounter people can have this weekend in Nevada. And at least one woman is taking advantage.

Alice Little (Courtesy)

Licensed prostitute Alice Little, who works at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch near Carson City, is offering visitors an out-of-this world experience.

“I came across Storm Area 51 about a month ago,” Little said in a telephone interview Friday. “Everyone was talking about it and getting excited. I wanted to participate in my own, unique way. Aliens are part of what makes Nevada so unique, so I wanted to find a way to introduce people to my world and bring that to the alien space.”

Little offered a 50 percent discount during Storm Area 51, which runs through Sunday.

“The event hasn’t even begun yet, and I already have broken all of my previous monthly revenue records,” Little said. “In over three years as a legal prostitute, I’ve never seen such excitement from tourists interested in exploring all of the unique adventures that make Nevada such an amazing destination.”

While people may not get to “see them aliens” this weekend, Little, a self-proclaimed alien enthusiast, is offering a different kind of alien experience in her luxury suite, which she has transformed into an “alien abduction fantasy experience.”

“We’re giving people permission to explore these fantasies,” Little said. “You’d be surprised how many people have some level of interest in the sexy alien abduction.”

Little said Septembers are usually a quiet period. Not so this year. Little said she has already recorded six figures this month.

“Aliens are a Nevada mascot in a way,” Little said. “People are looking to have uniquely Nevada experiences, and this gives people an opportunity to explore themselves and have self-expression on a deeper level.”

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is located in Lyon County, where prostitution is legal in the form of regulated brothels.

