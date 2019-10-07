Nevada Supreme Court to hear arguments in RJ’s case over autopsy records

Lawyers for the Review-Journal and the county coroner are scheduled to argue before the Nevada Supreme Court on the question of whether autopsy reports should be public.

Clark County coroner John Fudenberg at the coroner's office near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Clark County coroner are scheduled to appear Monday afternoon before the Nevada Supreme Court to make arguments on the question of whether autopsy reports should be public records.

Despite a lower court ruling to the contrary, Coroner John Fudenberg has maintained that autopsy reports are confidential, citing a 37-year-old Nevada attorney general’s opinion.

The county has appealed District Judge Jim Crockett’s decision, which was made in response to the newspaper’s request for autopsy reports to determine whether children had suffered abuse prior to their deaths and whether Child Protective Services could have prevented the abuse.

The county also continues to deny requests for autopsy records, even for cases that are not part of the child death review process.

Last year, the coroner’s office refused to release autopsy reports for the victims of a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon.

The coroner only released the autopsy reports of the 58 victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip after District Judge Timothy Williams ordered him to make the records public. However, victims’ names were redacted from the reports. The coroner also released the autopsy report of the killer.

Justices are hearing arguments Monday in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

