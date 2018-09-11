Nevada water-rescue team to deploy for Hurricane Florence

A Nevada water-rescue team will deploy ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival in the southeastern U.S. this week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the Nevada Task Force 1 ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, according to a Clark County release. A 16-person crew will travel Tuesday morning to a staging area in Kentucky.
Crews are preparing for a 2 a.m. departure from the Task Force 1 headquarters at 3955 N. Pecos Road.
The Task Force was deployed about a year ago ahead of Hurricane Irma.
