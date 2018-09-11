Nevada water-rescue team to deploy for Hurricane Florence

The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the Nevada Task Force 1 ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, according to a Clark County release.

Members of Nevada Task Force 1 prepare for deployment to Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Irma at their headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Eric Henderson of Nevada Task Force 1, top right, packs his bags before deployment to Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Irma at their headquarters in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A Nevada water-rescue team will deploy ahead of Hurricane Florence’s arrival in the southeastern U.S. this week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the Nevada Task Force 1 ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, according to a Clark County release. A 16-person crew will travel Tuesday morning to a staging area in Kentucky.

Crews are preparing for a 2 a.m. departure from the Task Force 1 headquarters at 3955 N. Pecos Road.

The Task Force was deployed about a year ago ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.