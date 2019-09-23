Newspaper veteran Noah Cusick to head Nevada Press Association

Noah Cusick, president of niche publications for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has been selected to serve as president of the state’s trade organization.

Boulder City Review reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear, left, publisher Noah Cusick and editor Hali Bernstein Saylor celebrate after receiving the top award for general excellence in the community division in the Nevada Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest presented during the annual convention held in Ely, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Boulder City Review)

The Nevada Press Association has selected newspaper veteran Noah Cusick to serve as president of the trade organization for news publications in the state.

He will hold the post for one year and succeed Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook, who held the role of NPA president since October 2018.

“Noah’s background as a publisher will be a tremendous benefit to the business side of the association,” Cook said. “After spending the past year largely focusing on our legislative priorities, the board’s attention must turn to stabilizing and growing revenues to support our industry’s interests. Noah will lead that charge.”

Cusick, president of niche publications for the Review-Journal, is responsible for the Review-Journal’s Pahrump, Boulder City and Tonopah newspapers, as well as El Tiempo and Luxury magazine.

“The work that we do as a statewide organization is important for journalism,” Cusick said. “My focus is going to be primarily on revenue generation for the press association and trying to create a more stable revenue model.”

Cusick has been a mainstay within the press organization, serving on its board since 2015. Prior to stepping into his new role, he served as first vice president.

The Tennessee native got his start in the newspaper industry with the Chattanooga Times Free Press in the circulation department, after graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He then became sales and marketing manager for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi before moving into his current position.

Cusick said his interest in working at a newspaper began during college, where students received the Chattanooga Times at their dorm.

“I was generally the first one up in my dorm so I would always wake up and get the paper off the front door,” he said. “I had never been a newspaper person … (but) I started reading it every morning and I got addicted. I was looking for a job and thought what have I enjoyed, and I really enjoyed reading the newspaper. I applied for a job and stuck with it ever since.”

The Nevada Press Association, based in Carson City, represents daily and weekly news publications in Nevada and the Lake Tahoe region of Northern California, as well as online news services, magazines and other publications.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.